American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 3,153,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,109. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

