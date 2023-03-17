American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 13,156,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,481. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

