American National Bank Buys 1,765 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. 2,267,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

