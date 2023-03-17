American National Bank Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.75. 438,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,537. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.