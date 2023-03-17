American National Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 384,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,755. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.