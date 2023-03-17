American National Bank Has $287,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American National Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

