American National Bank Has $9.89 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.21.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.36. 1,545,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,104. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

