American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 798,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,499. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

