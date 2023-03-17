American National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $318.74. 2,423,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,425. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

