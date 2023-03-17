American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 860.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 189,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

