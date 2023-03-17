American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

