AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $971.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

