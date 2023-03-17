Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,440,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,438,371 shares.The stock last traded at $232.35 and had previously closed at $234.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

