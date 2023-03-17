Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $725,700.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,255. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 656,355 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

