AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.73

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.73 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 520208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.