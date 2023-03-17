Amp (AMP) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amp has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $152.58 million and $10.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

