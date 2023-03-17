AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. AMREP has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

