Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

