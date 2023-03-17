Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

3/3/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

3/1/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

2/23/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

2/23/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

2/13/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

2/3/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$12.80 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.10.

2/2/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$8.25 to C$10.25.

2/2/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

1/31/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

1/19/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

1/17/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. 306,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,725. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

