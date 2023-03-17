Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $173.89

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,462 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

