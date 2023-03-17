Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $29.17

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Veru by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Trading Up 1.1 %

About Veru

Veru stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Veru has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $24.55.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

