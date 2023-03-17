Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE):

3/16/2023 – Clean Energy Fuels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Clean Energy Fuels had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2023 – Clean Energy Fuels had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $22.00.

2/27/2023 – Clean Energy Fuels is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 2,141,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,248. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Get Clean Energy Fuels Corp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.