Analyzing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -22.75% -6.43% -5.94% Seritage Growth Properties -82.97% -8.10% -2.59%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.99 $5.45 million ($0.53) -22.64 Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 3.42 -$28.15 million ($2.22) -4.12

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

