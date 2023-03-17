Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 151,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,671. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

