AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Articles

