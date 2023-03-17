Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NLY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.