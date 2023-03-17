Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE NLY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
