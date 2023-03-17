Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.49. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 91,639 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

