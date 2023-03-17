Apella Capital LLC Acquires 16,832 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

VSGX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 131,139 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

