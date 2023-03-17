Apella Capital LLC Buys 42,807 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.74.

