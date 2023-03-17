Apella Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.37. 1,210,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,484. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

