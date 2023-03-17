Apella Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,287. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

