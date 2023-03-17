Apella Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.86. 991,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

