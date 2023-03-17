Apella Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

Accenture stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.86. 991,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

