Apella Capital LLC Invests $2.81 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 305,751 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 232,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

