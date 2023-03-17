Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 37,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

