Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 114,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

