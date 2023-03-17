Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 337,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 120,387 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.84. 1,830,106 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.