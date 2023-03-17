Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 376,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

