Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

AVDE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,419. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.