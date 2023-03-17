Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

