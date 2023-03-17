APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $116.78 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00368367 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,118.89 or 0.26774203 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

APENFT Token Trading

