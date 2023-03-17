Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $5,909,930,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 2,291,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

