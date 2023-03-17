Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.