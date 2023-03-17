Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 4,648,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

