ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $10.45. ARC Resources shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 40,098 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

