Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.03 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

