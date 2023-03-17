Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardelyx Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ARDX opened at $4.03 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.