Ardor Price Tops $0.0935 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $93.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00062498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

