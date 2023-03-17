Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.