Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Management worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Price Performance

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,829,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,632 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

