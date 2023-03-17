Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.73 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $59.73 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,697,296 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

